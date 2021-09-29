ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down more than 1 percent the week ending Sept. 24, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 29. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up by nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 914,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 24, down 12,000 barrels per day when compared to the 926,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production for the week ending Sept. 24 was up 33,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol increased to 20.22 million barrels the week ending Sept. 24, up 109,000 barrels when compared to the 20.111 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ending stocks for the week ending Sept. 24 were up 529,000 barrels.