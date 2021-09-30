By Renewable Fuels Association | September 30, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association debuted a redesigned website today designed to provide access to important information and data more quickly, repackaged so it is easier to find. The site, at www.EthanolRFA.org, premiered during the association’s annual membership meeting taking place this week in Des Moines.

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, we want to ensure a digital presence that symbolizes our organization’s experience and leadership in a way that is clear and compelling,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “This website does just that in a fresh look that is far more responsive than our prior design, helping users find the information they need, more quickly.”

Built on a custom platform for optimum speed, the newly streamlined website provides regularly updated market statistics and news of importance to the ethanol industry, as well as RFA studies, publications and infographics, and connections to RFA’s increasingly popular social media accounts. The website also features a design that allows its display to be easily and clearly viewed on mobile devices.

In addition to an improved search function and other ways to quickly sort information, the new website uses the Tableau platform to help users publicly share and explore data visualizations online. This functionality will be built out more in the months ahead and updated as needed.