The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released data on Sept. 30 reporting that old crop corn stocks on hand as of Sept. 1 totaled 1.24 billion bushels, down 36 percent when compared to Sept. 1, 2020.

Of the total corn stocks, 395 million bushels were stored on farmer, down 47 percent when compared to last year. Off-farm stocks, at 842 million bushels, were down 28 percent. The June-August 2021 indicated disappearance was 2.87 billion bushels, down from 3.08 million bushels during the same period of last year.

With the latest marketing year complete as of Aug. 31, the USDA revised 2020 corn production down slightly, by less than 1 percent. Corn planted area for 2020 was revised to 90.7 million acres, with area harvested for grain revised to 82.3 million acres. The 2020 grain yield, at 171.4 bushels per acre, is down 0.6 bushels from the previous estimate.