By Growth Energy | October 06, 2021

This week, the Growth Energy Market Development team is in Chicago, Ill., for the 2021 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show, the most comprehensive representation of products and services for the convenience and fuel retail industry. As many of you know, representatives from thousands of fuel retailers flock to the annual NACS Show for the latest tips and tricks on how to increase store foot traffic and create a competitive advantage. This year, Growth Energy provided NACS attendees with information on the ultimate competitive advantage—the E15 Advantage.

As we have heard from current E15 retailers like Casey’s, Thorntons, and Family Express, offering E15 gives them a competitive advantage over other retailers. This E15 Advantage that we are sharing at this year’s NACS convention hall can quickly be summed up in three categories: E15 boosts your bottom line, helps you tap into a growing customer base, and is easy to add to your offerings.

E15 Boosts Your Bottom Line

Large retail chains selling E15 have reported that it generates up to 30 to 50% of total fuel sales, without negatively impacting demand for other fuel grades. Consumers have made it known that they prefer to purchase E15 because not only does it save them money at the pump, but it burns cleaner, making it engine smart and earth kind.

E15 Helps You Tap into a Growing Customer Base

Consumers have driven over 25 billion miles on E15 – and counting. Thanks to its better value, engine and climate benefits, E15 has mainstream appeal and consumer surveys, on-site interviews, GasBuddy research, and retail location trials all show that consumers who are aware E15 is a fuel option are likely to select a retailer that offers it.

Adding E15 is an Easy, Low-Cost Process

E15 is already compatible with most fueling equipment, which makes adding the option quick and affordable. Nearly 270 fuel terminals are also now offering pre-blended E15 due to increasing demand, making E15 the competitive choice even for those who do no on-site blending.

Already across the country, E15 – marketed to consumers as Unleaded 88 – is offered at over 2,500 retail sites in 30 states. At this year’s NACS Show, it has been great to see so many friendly faces who are already very familiar with the advantage that selling E15 offers retailers and meet new and potential retail partners who are curious about what E15 has to offer. To those potential retail partners, a final important piece about the E15 Advantage to consider: you’ll never go at it alone. The Growth Energy Market Development team, including Vice President of Market Development Mike O’Brien and Regional Sales Directors David Durling and Will Beck, is here to guide you step by step to add E15 to your offerings, navigate the regulatory landscape, and ensure its success.