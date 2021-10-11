ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released data showing domestic ethanol sales were down during the first half of September. The production and sale of anhydrous ethanol, however, continued to remain high.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region of Brazil processed 38.38 million tons of sugarcane during the first half of September, down 14.09 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 430.95 million tons of sugarcane, down 6.62 percent from the same period of 2020.

The production of anhydrous ethanol was up 17.81 percent the first half of September, reaching 883.06 million liters (233.28 million gallons).

Total ethanol production since the beginning of the current harvest season is at 20.75 billion liters, including 12.7 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 8.05 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol. Of the volume of ethanol produced, 1.48 billion liters came from corn. According to UNICA, the production of anhydrous ethanol is up 26.42 percent when compared to the same period of 2020.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil sold 1.17 billion liters of ethanol during the first half of September, down 14.9 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of the volume sold, 1.14 billion liters were sold domestically and 30.87 million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 654.9 million liters for the first half of September, down 22.6 percent when compared to the same period of 2020. Sales of anhydrous ethanol were at 483.08 million liters for the two-week period, up 29.9 percent.

Ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest reached 13.43 billion liters, up 1.5 percent. That total includes 12.66 billion liters that were sold domestically, up 5.7 percent, and 765.5 million liters destined for export, down 39.1 percent. Domestic sales included 7.98 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 3.6 percent, and 4.68 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 36.7 percent.