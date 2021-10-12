ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA released updated data on Oct. 12 predicting that 2021 corn production for grain will reach 15 billion bushels, up slightly from the agency’s September forecast and up 6 percent when compared to 2020.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, corn yields are expected to average 176.5 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.2 bushels from the September forecast and up 5.1 bushels from last year.

Acreage estimates are unchanged from last month. Total planted area, at 93.3 million acres, is unchanged from the September estimate, but up 3 percent from 2020. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast, but up 3 percent from last year.