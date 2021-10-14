By Growth Energy | October 14, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

In joint comments submitted last week to the California Air Resources Board, a group of ag and biofuel organizations and companies highlighted the role renewable fuels like ethanol can and should play in helping the state achieve its goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2045 or sooner. CARB is in the process of updating its Scoping Plan, which lays out the path toward achieving the state’s carbon reduction targets.

The comments were signed by leadership of Growth Energy, Renewable Fuels Association, National Corn Growers Association, Aemetis Inc., Alto Ingredients Inc., Calgren Renewable Fuels, Pearson Fuels, Propel, POET and RPMG. Their letter spotlights recent state-funded research that indicates pathways to carbon neutrality through greater reliance on renewable fuels like low-carbon ethanol.

“The carbon intensity of the fuel continues to drop as farmers and fuel producers invest in better techniques and technologies,” the group writes. “Ethanol in a wide range of blend levels above today’s typical 10 percent blend represents an immediate, mid-term and long-term opportunity for California to maximize GHG reductions, while providing affordable fuel to consumers and encouraging new economic development and job growth in the state.”

Reminding CARB that ethanol has already cut more than 26 million metric tons of carbon in California with a weighted average carbon intensity 46 percent lower than gasoline, the group recommended first that the board expedite the approval of E15 as a legal fuel in California. This action alone has the potential for an immediate 50 percent increase in GHG reductions from ethanol in the existing light duty fleet.

Second, the group recommended the state consider requiring internal combustion engine light-duty vehicles sold in California be flex-fuel vehicles beginning in model year 2024. This requirement would put more vehicles on the road capable of maximizing GHG reductions comparable to battery electric vehicles through use of higher biofuel blends, which emit fewer toxic tailpipe emissions.

Finally, they urged that the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program be extended beyond 2030 in a form that is consistent with the state’s carbon neutrality goals. Specifically, the program should incorporate crediting for agricultural soil carbon sequestration, given the significant opportunity for GHG reductions with appropriate incentives and accounting.