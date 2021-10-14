By Renewable Fuels Association | October 14, 2021

In response to media reports that the White House has been meeting with oil industry officials to discuss solutions to recent higher gas prices, the Renewable Fuels Association has reminded President Biden that efforts to encourage more use of high-carbon fossil fuels, including imported oil, to stem higher gasoline prices are “clearly antithetical to your administration’s objectives regarding clean energy development, climate change resilience, domestic job creation, and energy security.”

“Instead of pursuing actions that will lead to increased crude oil production, we again urge your administration to pursue a real and immediate solution to higher pump prices—increased production and use of low-carbon renewable fuels like ethanol,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper in a letter sent to the President late Wednesday. “Using more domestically produced ethanol would not only result in lower fuel prices for consumers, but it would also support your goals related to clean energy, climate change, and jobs.”

Cooper outlined specific actions the Biden administration could take to increase the nation’s low-carbon renewable fuel supply and use.

“We encourage your administration to expeditiously finalize robust RFS volume requirements for 2021 and 2022, take action to ensure consumers have year-round access to gasoline continuing 15 percent ethanol (E15), and work with Congress to ensure upcoming legislation includes the incentives necessary to support increased FFV production and expanded infrastructure for higher ethanol blends like E15 and E85.”

The letter, based on media reports from Politico, Reuters and others, followed a previous one sent in August, when the White House called on OPEC+ nations to increase oil production.