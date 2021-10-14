ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production expanded by nearly 6 percent the week ending Oct. 8, surpassing 1 million barrels per day for the first time in more than two months, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 14. Ethanol stocks fell slightly.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.032 million barrels per day the week ending Oct. 8, up 54,000 barrels per day when compared to the 978,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol production was up 95,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 19.847 million barrels, down 84,000 barrels when compared to the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks were down 161,000 barrels.