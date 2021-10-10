By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | October 18, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

On Oct. 15, the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Iowa Renewable Fuels Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking his administration to take three immediate steps to expand market opportunity for E15 and lower prices at the pump for consumers.

“Right now, there are over three billion gallons of low carbon, American-made ethanol production capacity that could be unleashed by your Administration to help families fight inflation pressures,” ICGA and IRFA presidents Lance Lillibridge and Mike Jerke said in the letter.

The three steps the letter called on the administration to take were:

1. EPA Administrator should finalize the E15 Labeling Rule,

2. EPA Administrator should allow E15 to be sold through E10-approved underground storage tanks (UST) and dispensers, and

3. EPA should propose and finalize a rule to limit the volatility of gasoline blend stocks, thereby allowing E15 to be sold year-round.

“Instructing the EPA to finalize steps one and two would allow those available gallons of clean, renewable, more affordable fuel to hit the market in the near future,” they said in the letter. “The final action step will ensure the cost savings of additional ethanol use do not come to an end next year in June.”

Read the full letter here.