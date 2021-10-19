ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced anhydrous ethanol production continued to grow during the second half of September despite a drop in the volume of sugarcane processed by mills in the south-central region.

Mills in the region processed 35.79 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of September, down 11.38 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 467.44 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 6.86 percent when compared to the same period of 2020.

Anhydrous ethanol production reached 847.02 million liters (223.76 million gallons) during the second half of September, up 8.24 percent when compared to the same period of last year. The production of hydrous ethanol was at 1.14 billion liters, down 18.29 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, ethanol production has reached 22.79 billion liters, including 13.89 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 15.37 percent, and 8.9 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, up 24.43 percent. Of the total volume manufactured, 1.63 billion liters was corn ethanol.

Mills in the south-central region sold 2.46 billion liters of ethanol in September, down 15.02 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of that volume, 2.26 billion liters were sold domestically and 194.45 million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 1.31 billion liters, down 25.32 percent. Sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 954.2 million liters, up 19.81 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, ethanol sales are at approximately 14.75 billion liters, flat with the same period of last year. Of that volume 13.82 billion liters were sold domestically, up 3.87 percent, and 929.06 million liters were destined for export, down 35.66 percent.

Domestic sales include 8.67 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 5.62 percent, and 5.15 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 25.07 percent.