ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced a virtual meeting of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will be held Nov. 2. The event is open to the public.

The REEEAC provides the Department of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services. At the Nov. 2 meeting, the committee is expected to discuss a proposed recommendation in response to the Department of Commerce’s request for input on a Clean Technologies Export Competitiveness Strategy.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration on Aug. 30 announced it was seeking public comments to help inform development of its U.S. Clean Technologies Export Competitiveness Strategy. The strategy aims to identify key issues influencing the deployment of clean technology goods and services, highlight potential opportunities and challenges, and identify position actions for the agency and federal government to take in order to foster U.S. export competitiveness in clean technologies sectors. The comment period closed Oct. 1.

The REEEAC currently includes more than 30 members, including representatives of the American Council on Renewable Energy, Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the U.S. Grains Council.

Additional information on the Nov. 2 meeting is available on the Federal Register website.