U.S. fuel ethanol production soared to a near-record high of 1.096 barrels per day the week ending Oct. 15, up more than 6 percent from the previous week and tied for the third highest production level on record, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 20. Ethanol stocks were up more than 2 percent.

The 1.096 million barrels per day of ethanol production reported for the week ending Oct. 15 was up 64,000 barrels per day when compared to the previous week, and the highest level reported since June 2019. Production was only 12,000 barrels per day below the record 1.108 barrels per day of production set the week ending Dec. 1, 2017, and tied with the 1.096 million barrels of production reported for the week ending June 7, 2019. The second highest production level currently on record was 1.1 million barrels per day reported for the week ending Aug. 3, 2018. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Oct. 15 was 183,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol reached 20.08 million barrels, up 233,000 barrels when compared to the 19.847 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Oct. 15 were up 359,000 barrels.