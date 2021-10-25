ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, on Oct. 19 introduced the COST Act, a bill that aims to compel the federal government to compare the financial and environmental costs of electric vehicles and E85 capable flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs).

The bill directs the Comptroller General and the Secretary of Energy to compare the financial and environmental costs of replacing federal government gasoline-powered vehicles with electric vehicles or E85 capable FFVs.

The Comptroller General’s required analysis would include the costs necessary for deployment of infrastructure for each applicable type of electric vehicle or flex fuel ethanol vehicle that it is feasible to be used in the federal fleet nationwide. The Comptroller General would be required to within one year publish the those cost analyses online.

The Department of Energy’s required analysis would compare lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) analysis comparing a conventional gasoline vehicle, and E85 capable FFV, and a battery electric vehicle using the GREET model. The Secretary of Energy would be required within one year to report findings to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. The bill currently has no cosponsors.

A full copy of the legislation is available on Feenstra’s website.