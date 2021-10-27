ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by nearly 1 percent the week ending Oct. 22, reaching a near record high of 1.106 million barrels per day, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 27. Ethanol stocks fell by nearly 1 percent.

The 1.106 million barrels per day of production reported for the week ending Oct. 22 is only 2,000 barrels per day below the record-setting 1.108 million barrels per day of production set the week ending Dec. 1., 2017, and is currently the second highest weekly production on record. When compared to the 1.096 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week, ethanol production for the week ending Oct. 22 was up 10,000 barrels per day. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Oct. 22 was up 165,000 barrels per day.

Weekly stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 19.925 million barrels the week ending Oct. 22, down 155,000 barrels per day when compared the 20.08 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Oct. 22 were up 324,000 barrels.