A series of public informational meetings will be held in Iowa starting in late November to inform landowners about a proposed large-scale carbon capture pipeline under development by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, according to the Iowa Utilities Board.

Navigator Energy Services, Valero Energy Corp., and BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund III in March 2021 announced a partnership to develop a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project. Valero’s ethanol plants are expected to be an anchor shipper for the project. Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC announced in mid-October that it had received the necessary board approvals to proceed with the proposed carbon capture pipeline system, referred to as the Heartland Greenway. Valero Chairman and CEO Joe Gorder confirmed during the company’s third quarter earnings call on Oct. 25 that the energy company expects to connect eight ethanol plants to the system and noted that participation in the CCS project is expected to increase ethanol product margins.

According to the IUB, the pipeline is proposed to span approximately 1,300 miles across five states, including Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Navigator’s pipeline system would capture carbon dioxide at local facilities, convert it to liquid form, and transfer the liquefied carbon dioxide to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois.

A total of 36 in-person informational meetings are scheduled to be held from late November through early January. A virtual meeting is also scheduled for Jan. 19.

A similar series of public informational meetings were held in September and October to inform landowners a separate proposed carbon dioxide pipeline under development by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC. That CCS project also aims to sequester carbon dioxide produced at ethanol plants, with at least 31 biorefineries spanning several Midwest states signed on to participate as of late July.

Additional information is available on the IUB website.