The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for October, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol in August was down from the previous month, but up when compared to August 2020.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 471 million bushels in August, down 6 percent from July, but up 2 percent from August 2020. August 2021 usage included 90.7 percent for alcohol and 9.3 percent for other purposes.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol was at 417 million bushels, down 7 percent from July 2021, but up 2 percent from August 2020. Corn consumed in August for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 92.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Sorghum consumed om August for fuel alcohol production was withheld by the USDA to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

At dry mills, condensed distillers with solubles production fell to 76,554 tons, down from 88,506 tons the previous month and 85,241 tons in August 2020. Corn oil production was at 168,224 tons, down from 176,712 tons in July, but up from 146,652 tons in August of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production fell to 295,254 tons, down from 341,136 tons in July and 342,654 tons in August 2020. Distillers dried grains with solubles production was at 1.83 million tons, down from 1.97 million tons the previous month, but up from 1.81 million tons in August of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production reached 1.18 million tons, up from 1.12 million tons in July and 955,718 tons during the same month of last year. Modified distillers wet grains production was at 395,054 tons, down from 399,669 tons in July, but up from 373,733 tons in August 2020.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 54,576 tons, down from 63,732 tons in July, but up from 53,576 tons in August of the previous year. Corn gluten feed production was at 274,358 tons, down from 304,527 tons in July, but up from 260,543 tons in August of 2020. Corn gluten meal production increased to 106,050 tons, up from both 103,107 tons in July and 86,406 tons during the same month of last year. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 205,634 tons, down from 209,836 tons the previous month and 252,006 tons in August 2020.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured was at 229,344 tons, down from 233,402 tons in July, but up from 194,504 tons in August 2020.