By Aemetis Inc. | November 03, 2021

Aemetis Inc., a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced on Oct. 28 it entered into an agreement with engineering and construction firm CTCI America to conduct permitting and engineering work for the Carbon Zero renewable jet/diesel plant to be built in Riverbank, California. CTCI America is a subsidiary of CTCI Corp., a $2 billion revenues Engineering, Procurement and Construction firm with extensive high technology and energy industry project engineering and construction experience.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero plant is being developed at a former U.S. Army ammunition production facility. The process design uses waste wood to produce cellulosic hydrogen with a below zero carbon intensity, which is combined with renewable oils and zero carbon intensity hydroelectric electricity to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel. The plant will have an initial capacity of 45 million gallons per year, with engineering and other development work underway for expansion to 90 million gallons per year.

“As we complete the permitting and engineering for the Riverbank renewable jet/diesel plant, we are fortunate to have built a team of engineers and construction companies with experience in building renewable diesel plants in California,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “There are a limited number of firms with an ability to execute on large scale renewable fuels projects within California’s environmental requirements. We are pleased to be able to work with a world-class firm such as CTCI to provide engineering for permitting and construction.”

“CTCI brings extensive relevant experience to the Aemetis sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant,” stated Patrick Jameson, President of CTCI America. “We are currently the EPC constructing a renewable diesel plant in California. We look forward to working with Aemetis for engineering and construction of the Carbon Zero plant.”

Aemetis recently signed an agreement with Delta Air Lines to supply 250 million gallons of blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel under a 10 year supply agreement that will generate an estimated $1 billion of revenues.