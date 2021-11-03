By Growth Energy | November 03, 2021

On Nov. 1, Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor applauded the state of Oregon for moving forward to clarify the law to provide for the sale of E15:

“We’re encouraged to see continued progress in Oregon to support and approve the sale of E15 across the state,” said Skor. “The environmental and economic benefits of E15 are clear. Moving to a nationwide E15 standard would reduce CO 2 emissions by more than 17.62 million tons – the equivalent of taking 3.85 million cars off the road each year — and save consumers $12.2 billion annually. Availability of E15 will allow Oregonians to access clean, affordable fuel at the pump.”

In June, Oregon Governor Kate Brown approved HB 3051, changing Oregon’s renewable fuel blending requirement from “10%” to “at least 10%” — essentially allowing for the sale of E15 and potentially higher blends in the future. In response, the Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a proposed rule to make the change on blends higher than 10%. On Friday, Oct. 29, Growth Energy’s Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley submitted comments in support of the proposed rule along with brief edits.

“Growth Energy strongly commends the department for its support of E15 sales in Oregon and strongly supports this proposal to clarify the legal sale of E15 in the state,” wrote Bliley. “We appreciate this opportunity to comment on this proposed rule and other actions by the department to facilitate sales of E15 and higher biofuel blends.”