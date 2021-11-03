ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production continued to edge higher the week ending Oct. 29, reaching near-record highs for the fourth week in a row, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 3. Ethanol stocks were up 1 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.107 million barrels per day the week ending Oct. 29, up 1,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.106 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week, and the second highest level of production reported by the EIA. Production for the week ending Oct. 29 was only 1,000 barrels per day below the record-setting 1.108 million barrels per day of production reported for the week ending Dec. 1, 2017. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 146,000 barrels per day.

Fuel ethanol stocks reached 20.129 million barrels the weekending Oct. 29, up 204,000 barrels when compared to the 19.925 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks were up 454,000 barrels.