By Growth Energy | November 04, 2021

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor released the following statement in response to the Biden administration’s long-term strategy to achieve net-zero emissions and participation at the COP26 summit in Glasgow:

“Growth Energy stands with leaders at the U.N. climate conference working to accelerate our transition away from fossil fuels. Biofuel producers are on the front lines in the battle against climate change and key players in helping decarbonize the ag sector.

“Earlier this week, the Biden administration released a detailed strategy for meeting aggressive climate goals by 2030 and 2050. The report illustrates yet again that any effective climate strategy must recognize the critical role biofuels, like ethanol, play in decarbonizing our transportation sector and harnessing the power of carbon-smart practices now being adopted on U.S. farmland. Renewable fuels like ethanol remain the single most affordable and abundant source of low-carbon motor fuel on the planet that will be key to decarbonizing the millions of vehicles on the road now and into next decades alongside hard to electrify sectors like aviation.

“That’s why we must have a healthy and thriving corn ethanol industry—at a minimum that means a Renewable Fuel Standard that meets statutory requirements and blends more ethanol in light duty vehicles every single year, a pathway for nationwide use of E15, and accurate modeling of ethanol’s carbon assessment.

“As President Biden presses for action in Glasgow, we look forward to working with his administration, as well as Congress, to ensure that biofuels continue to deliver the carbon reductions needed to meet our climate commitments at home and abroad—from passenger vehicles to our aircraft fleet.”