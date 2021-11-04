ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarcane processing and the production of ethanol by mills in the south-central region of Brazil was down significantly during the first half of October, according to data released by UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association.

Mills in the region processed 19.69 million metric tons of sugarcane during the two-week period, down 46.77 percent when compared to the same period of last year. From the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have processed 487.33 million metric tons of sugarcane, down 9.56 percent from the same period of 2020.

The production of hydrous ethanol was at 647 million liters (170.92 million gallons) for the first half of October, down 50.68 percent. The production of anhydrous ethanol was at 590 million liters, down 22.53 percent.

Ethanol sales for the first half of October reached 1.04 billion liters, down 20.16 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Of the volume sold, 1.01 billion liters were sold domestically and 29.98million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 575.25 million liters, down 34.31 percent. Sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 431.36 million liters, up 21.9 percent.