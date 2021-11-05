ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 75.84 million gallons of ethanol and 853,751 metric tons of distillers grains in September, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 4. Exports of both products were down when compared to September 2020.

The 75.84 million gallons of ethanol exports reported for September was down from both 80.48 million gallons exported in August and 81.84 million gallons exported in September 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to nearly 30 countries in September. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol at 36.22 million gallons, followed by South Korea at 17.89 million gallons and Mexico at 4.83 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $185.67 million in September, down from $187.74 million the previous month, but up from $139.67 million reported for the same month of last year.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first nine months of 2021 reached 872.18 million gallons at a value of $1.77 billion, compared to 966.45 million gallons exported during the same period of 2020 at a value of $1.66 billion.

The 853,751 metric tons of distillers grains exported in September was down from both 1.24 million metric tons exported in August and 1.13 million metric tons exported in September 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to nearly three dozen countries in September. Mexico was the top destination at 159,658 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 116,725 metric tons and South Korea at 108,086 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $216.8 million in September, down from $323.09 million the previous month, but up slightly from $216.36 million reported for the same month of last year.

Total distillers grains exports for the first three quarters of 2021 reached 8.59 million metric tons at a value of $2.23 billion, compared to 8.17 million metric tons at a value of $1.72 billion exported during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.