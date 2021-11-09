ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released its latest Crop Report on Nov. 9, increasing its forecasts for corn production and yields. The forecast for area harvested for grain was unchanged.

Corn production for grain is currently forecast at 15.1 billion bushels, up less than 1 percent from the October forecast, but up 7 percent from 2020.

Based on conditions as of Nov. 1, the USDA expects yields to average 177 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.5 bushels when compared to the previous forecast and up 5.6 bushels from last year.

Area harvested for grain is forecast at 85.1 million acres, unchanged from the October forecast but up 3 percent from last year.