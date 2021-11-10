ADVERTISEMENT

Increasing the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) is one component of the U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan unveiled on Nov. 9 by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the UN Climate Change Conference.

The U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan sets a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the U.S. aviation sector by 2050. The plan includes several key initiatives, including the increased production of SAF, the development of new aircraft technologies, increased operations efficiency, and efforts to reduce airport emissions.

The plan references the goal set by President Biden earlier this year to enable the production of at least 3 billion gallons of SAF annually by 2030, and enable the supply of enough SAF to meet 100 percent of fuel aviation fuel demand—estimated at 35 billion gallons per year—by 2050.

According to the plan, the DOT, U.S. Department of Energy and USDA are working to implement the “SAF Grand Challenge” to reduce cost, enhance sustainability and expand production of SAF that achieves at least a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The challenge aims to reduce the cost of SAF, enhance the sustainability of SAF, and expand SAF supply and end use. Well-designed incentives, such as the proposed SAF fax credit included in the Build Back Better Agenda, will help to meet those SAF goals.

Additional information, including aa full copy of the U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan, is available on the DOT website.