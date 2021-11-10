ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by 6 percent the week ending Nov. 5 following three weeks of near-record production levels, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Nov. 10. Stocks were up approximately 1 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.039 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 5, down 68,000 barrels per day from a near-record 1.107 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. The current record for ethanol production stands at 1.108 million barrels per day reported for the week ending Dec. 1, 2017. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Nov. 5 was up 62,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol increased to 20.286 million barrels the week ending Nov. 5, up 157,000 barrels when compared to the 20.129 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stock for the week ending Nov. 5 were up 127,000 barrels.