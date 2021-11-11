ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Nov. 11 submitted its final rule to revise greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for model year (MY) 2023 and later light-duty vehicles to the White House Office of Management and Budget. OBM review marks a final step before a rule is published.

The rulemaking aims to revise the SAFE Vehicles Rule finalized by the Trump administration in March 2020. That rule replaced CAFE and GHG emissions standards put in place by the Obama administration. President Biden directed the EPA and DOE’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to revise the existing CAFE and GHG emission standards through an executive order issued in January 2021.

The EPA and U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 5 released a proposed rule to set light-duty vehicle GHG emissions standards through 2026. Despite calls by the Governors Biofuels’ Coalition, members of the High Octane Low Carbon Alliance, and nearly two dozen ag and biofuels groups, the proposed rule did not address octane or the potential for biobased fuels to reduce GHG emissions.

During a public comment period, the American Coalition for Ethanol, Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy and other biofuels stakeholders urged the EPA and DOT to revise the proposed rule to address GHG reductions made possible through the use of high-octane, low-carbon renewable fuels.

Information posted to the OMB website indicates a final rule is currently scheduled to be released in December.