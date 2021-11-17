By Renewable Fuels Association | November 17, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association on Nov. 16 welcomed Clariant as its newest associate member. As one of the world’s leading specialty chemical companies, Clariant contributes to value creation with innovative and sustainable solutions for customers from many industries. The global company recently completed a biorefinery in Romania that will use its sunliquid technology to convert straw into cellulosic ethanol.

“Clariant has long been recognized globally as a leading innovator in the cellulosic biofuels sector, and we are thrilled to welcome them to RFA’s membership,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The company is at the forefront of developing low- and zero-carbon fuels and chemicals, and their vision for a sustainable energy future aligns perfectly with RFA’s mission and objectives. We look forward to working more closely with Clariant to grow the world market for climate-friendly renewable liquid fuels and biobased chemicals.”

“Our membership in the Renewable Fuels Association is an important milestone for us in introducing our award-winning sunliquid technology to the United States,” said Peter Kort, Business Development Manager for North America. “Sunliquid enables the profitable production of cellulosic ethanol from a variety of feedstocks, promoting the adoption and development of sustainable, low-carbon fuels that protect the environment. As an associate member, we look forward to partnering with fuel producers, regulators and other key stakeholders as we work together towards a more sustainable future.”

Click here for more information on Clariant. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, New Uses, Co-Products, and Environmental Health & Safety Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.