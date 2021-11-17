ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by 2 percent the week ending Nov. 12, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Nov. 17. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down 1 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 1.06 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 12, up 21,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.039 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week was up 89,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.081 million barrels the week ending Nov. 12, down 205,000 barrels when compared to the 20.286 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, fuel ethanol stocks for the week ending Nov. 12 were down 122,000 barrels.