By Ethanol Producer Magazine | November 17, 2021

ADM to sell Peoria high-grade alcohol dry mill to BioUrja Group

In late October, Archer Daniels Midland Co. reached an agreement to sell its ethanol production complex in Peoria, Illinois, to BioUrja Group, calling the sale of the plant important to a strategic review of its dry mill ethanol assets.



“By reducing our ethanol capacity by 135 million gallons and redeploying the resulting capital to other strategic growth investments, we’re continuing the dynamic transformation of ADM’s business portfolio that we began a decade ago,” said ADM CEO Juan Luciano. “We continue to execute on our strategic priorities, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us as we drive sustainable growth.”



Calling the plant acquisition a “double bottom line deal,” BioUrja’s Chairman and CEO Amit Bhandari said the company is excited about the plant’s capability to produce beverage-grade and high-purity industrial alcohol, along with fuel ethanol. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.



Novozymes launches new yeast innovation for ethanol production

Novozymes has introduced Innova Quantum, a new addition to its Innova yeast platform. According to the company, the new yeast enables ethanol plants with fermentation times of more than 60 hours to realize higher ethanol yields and processing efficiencies without making trade-offs that put their operation at risk.



Novozymes reports that Innova Quantum has significant robustness and works particularly well under differing processing conditions. This means that ethanol producers can maintain consistency in challenging conditions, maximize the fermentation process towards optimal starch conversion, and achieve the highest ethanol yields in the industry. The company says ethanol producers can increase ethanol yield by 2 to 3 percent with the new yeast, which for a 100 MMgy plant translates to an additional $1 million to $2 million in revenue annually.



Novozymes says its Innova platform, just three years on the market, is being used in the production of nearly half of all North American ethanol.



Alto Ingredients upgrading plant to produce enhanced protein feed

Alto Ingredients Inc. will install Harvesting Technology LLC’s patented CoPromax protein system at its Magic Valley, Idaho, facility.



“We are upgrading our Idaho facility with the installation of the CoPromax protein system as an integral part of our strategy to expand and diversify our essential ingredient product offerings,” said CEO Mike Kandris. “This system will produce new, concentrated protein feed and food ingredients.” With the upgrades in place, Alto's Magic Valley plant will produce over 33,000 tons annually of feed with a protein content greater than 50 percent. It will also increase distillers corn oil yields by 50 percent, to almost 9 million pounds annually.



Harvesting Technology CEO Jonathan Scarfpin, said the protein and oil recovery system is “the first step in a series of new technologies” the company is developing for ethanol producers. The project is expected to be complete in the first half of 2022.



South Dakota Corn names Murray executive director

DaNita Murray has been chosen to lead South Dakota Corn, the organization that houses the South Dakota Corn Growers Association and the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council.



Murray brings nearly two decades of experience in agriculture law and national level policymaking into her new role with SD Corn. “I am excited to come home to the state where I grew up and work on behalf of South Dakota’s corn producers to help ensure their needs are met from a policy standpoint in both Pierre and Washington, D.C.,” she said.



Murray, who graduated with honors from Drake University School of Law, has served as both counsel and policy advisor in the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee and House Agriculture Committee. She also served as director of public policy for the National Corn Growers Association. She begins her role with SD Corn December 1.