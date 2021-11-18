ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has reported that sugarcane processing, ethanol production and ethanol sales by mills in the south-central region of the country were all down during the second half of October.

Mills in the south-central region processed 17.02 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of October, down 36.79 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Total sugarcane processing since the start of the current harvest season, which began April 1, is at 504.41 million metric tons, down 10.85 percent when compared to the same period of the previous season.

Mills in the region produced 527.4 million liters (139.32 million gallons) of hydrous ethanol during the second half of October, down 39.71 percent. The production of hydrous ethanol was at 526.3 million liters, down 17.46 percent.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, mills in the south-central region have produced 25.09 billion liters of ethanol. That volume includes 15.08 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 18.92 percent, and 10.01 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 17.05 percent. Of the total amount of ethanol manufactured during the period, 1.94 billion liters was made using corn feedstock.

Mills in the region sold 2.14 billion liters of ethanol in October, down 29.81 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Approximately 2.07 billion liters were sold domestically, with 67.15 million liters destined for export.

Domestically, sales of dales of hydrous ethanol reached 1.23 billion liters in October, down 34.92 percent, with sales of anhydrous ethanol at 842.67 million liters, up 5.27 percent.

Ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest season are at 16.9 billion liters, down 5.07 percent. Of that volume, 15.91 billion liters were sold domestically, down 0.59 percent, and 993.47 million liters were destined for export, down 44.87 percent. Domestic sales included 9.91 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 10.56 percent, and 5.99 billon liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 21.88 percent.