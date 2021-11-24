ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was up nearly 2 percent the week ending Nov. 19, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Nov. 24. Ethanol stocks were up slightly.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.079 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 19, up 19,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.06 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Nov. 19 was up 89,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol reached 20.164 million barrels the week ending Nov. 19, up 83,000 barrels when compared to the 20.081 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Nov. 19 were up 702,000 barrels.