By Renewable Fuels Association | November 29, 2021

Heron Lake BioEnergy has joined the Renewable Fuels Association as its newest producer member. The Heron Lake, Minnesota, biorefinery produces approximately 59 million gallons annually, using about 21 million bushels of corn. In addition, the facility produces 160,000 tons of distillers dried grains annually, which are sold to livestock producers as a high-value nutritional supplement. The facility was recently acquired by Granite Falls Energy, and CEO Jeff Oestmann will represent both biorefineries on the RFA Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heron Lake BioEnergy to the RFA boardroom, and we know the company will provide a valuable and unique perspective,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Since starting up in 2007, Heron Lake BioEnergy has been an important part of the rural economy in Southwest Minnesota, supporting dozens of good-paying jobs, adding value to the local corn crop, and offering important investment opportunities for farmers and other residents of the area. We look forward to working with Heron Lake to continue expanding opportunities for ethanol producers and the rural communities in which they operate.”

“The Renewable Fuels Association has long enjoyed a reputation for leadership when it comes to building the ethanol industry with its policy, technical and marketing expertise,” Oestmann said. “We know that Heron Lake will greatly benefit from being part of RFA’s growing family, and we look forward to establishing relationships with our partner producers and the wide range of associate members who are part of RFA.”

Click here for more information on Heron Lake BioEnergy. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. All RFA producer members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association’s policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s New Uses; Technical; Environmental, Health & Safety; and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.