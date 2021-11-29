By Green Plains Inc. | November 29, 2021

Green Plains Inc. on Nov. 23 announced its wholly owned subsidiary Green Plains Obion LLC has broken ground on the construction of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC system. Obion is the fifth Green Plains location to install the MSC technology, with completion expected in 2022. Fagen Inc. will be the EPC general contractor, as the exclusive partner for all Green Plains’ MSC installations.

“As we install Fluid Quip’s market-leading technology suite across our platform, we are adding value to our ingredients and providing novel nutritional solutions for our customers,” said Todd Becker, president and CEO of Green Plains. “Our transformation into a customer-centric, value-added ingredient producer is well underway. Our location in Tennessee is suited to service nutritional demand across multiple species, and is geographically ideal to satisfy global demand for our products.”

Obion will have the capacity to produce approximately 70,000 tons of Ultra-High Protein annually and is expected to increase renewable corn oil production by 50 percent. At full scale, Green Plains’ anticipated annual Ultra-High Protein production capacity will be approximately 600,000 tons, and renewable corn oil capacity is anticipated to be approximately 400 million pounds. Renewable corn oil is a highly sought-after low-carbon intensity feedstock for the rapidly expanding renewable diesel market.