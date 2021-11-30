By Renewable Fuels Association | November 30, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed StepOne Tech America as its newest associate member. Founded 10 years ago in Finland, the company develops and sells eFlexFuel E85 flex fuel conversion kits for the U.S. market. The company was founded to create a universal solution that offers the possibility for drivers to use sustainable, high-octane ethanol fuel in their current vehicle safely and without compromises. Available for over half of all the vehicles on the road today, the company’s eFlexFuel kits enable retrofitting most of the US vehicle fleet to flex-fuel vehicles capable of running E85 or any blend of ethanol and gas.

“StepOne Tech America is an innovative company with an ambitious goal to provide American drivers with more sustainable, low-carbon fuel and vehicles choices. We share their goals and are pleased to welcome them to RFA,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Automakers have for years been cutting back on the production of flex-fuel vehicles, even though flex fuels like E85 provide drivers a low-cost solution for reducing carbon emissions and supporting domestic renewable energy. StepOne’s technology allows consumers to easily make a difference, saving money at each fill-up while helping to protect the planet.”

“We have had great experiences working together with other ethanol industry stakeholders to educate and encourage both the decision-makers and consumers about the possibilities that ethanol offers to meet emission reduction targets,” said Juha Honkasalo, StepOne’s chief business development officer. “As readily available, affordable solutions for retrofit conversions like eFlexFuel are available for most U.S. drivers, ethanol needs to be a crucial part of those efforts. By becoming a member of the RFA we join forces with a strong group of industry stakeholders that can together facilitate change and establish ethanol as an important part of the energy transformation. We are excited to be part of this organization and are looking forward to the upcoming opportunities to work together with people and companies that share the same passion for ethanol.”

Click here for more information on StepOne’s product line. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. RFA’s associate members participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, New Uses, Environmental Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.