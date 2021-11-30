By H2O Innovation Inc. | November 30, 2021

H 2 O Innovation Inc. pleased to announce that it has recently completed a plant retrofit for an ethanol client located in Iowa, United States. This project, one of the first of its kind in North America, demonstrates the corporation’s technical expertise and market access required to provide a direct replacement solution. Experience gained from this project should well-position H 2 O Innovation to support future market demand.

H 2 O Innovation was awarded the contract for membrane replacement of the client’s existing microfiltration (MF) system, originally designed to treat 350 gpm (1,900 m3/day) of process water. The modules were approaching end of life based on reduced water flow and filtrate quality. The facility also needed to expand capacity without significant capital investment. The corporation’s solution, working closely with Toray Membrane USA Inc., was to design the replacement around a new module that offers more surface area in the same footprint. H 2 O Innovation’s engineering and field services capabilities and open-source strategy qualify the Corporation for this type of replacement. The corporation estimates around 840 M gpm (3.8 M m3/day) installed capacity of this type in North America will likely require replacement and upgrade in the next five to 10 years.

“H 2 O Innovation’s Services team provided great support in one of the first retrofits with Toray’s new pressurized hollow-fiber ultrafiltration modules. H 2 O Innovation provided elegant engineering solutions to incorporating our higher area module as a direct replacement. By doing so, the customer gains a system with 20% more membrane area than before,” stated Sean Carter, product manager of Toray.

As part of its three-year strategic plan, the corporation’s water technologies and services business line grew its services revenues by hiring additional customer care and field service staff. The services team is focused on delivering products and services that help customers optimize the operation of their water, wastewater and water reuse systems.