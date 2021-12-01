ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down more than 4 percent the week ending Nov. 26, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 1. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up nearly 1 percent.

Ethanol production averaged 1.035 million barrels per day the week ending Nov. 26, down 44 barrels per day when compared to the 1.079 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Nov. 26 was up 61,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 20.301 million barrels the week ending Nov. 26, up 137,000 barrels when compared the 20.164 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Nov. 26 were down 939,000 barrels.