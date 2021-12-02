ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, recently released updated data showing both ethanol production and sales by mills in the south-central region of the country were down during the first half of November.

Mills in the region processed 12.55 million tons of sugarcane during the two-week period, down 38.36 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Sugarcane processing since the start of the current harvest season, which began April 1, has reached 516.97 million tons, down 11.8 percent when compared to the same period of 2020.

The production of hydrous ethanol was at 359.9 million liters (95.08 million gallons) during the first half of November, down 46.5 percent when compared to the same period of last year. The production of anhydrous ethanol was at 381.5 million liters, down 23.92 percent.

Mills in the south-central region have produced 25.84 billion liters of ethanol since the beginning of the current harvest season. Production includes 15.45 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 19.84 percent, and 10.39 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 14.79 percent.

Mills in the region sold 988 million liters of ethanol during the first half of November, down 25.56 percent when compared to the same period of 2020. Sales include 944.31 billion liters sold domestically, and 43.84 million liters destined for export.

Domestically, sales of hydrous ethanol were at 538.85 million liters, down 32.09 percent. Sales of anhydrous ethanol reached 394.52 million liters, up 2.77 percent.

Sales since the beginning of the current harvest season are at 17.91 billion liters, down 6.37 percent. Of that total, 16.87 billion liters were sold domestically, down 1.83 percent, and 1.04 billion liters were destined for export, down 46.57 percent. Domestic sales included 10.48 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 11.8 percent, and 6.4 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 20.46 percent.