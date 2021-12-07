By Green Plains Inc. | December 07, 2021

Green Plains Inc. today released its inaugural sustainability report, outlining environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, progress and targets. The report details a number of significant goals, including a commitment to carbon neutrality in operational emissions by 2050. In addition, Green Plains has achieved its goal of increasing diversity on the board of directors and has completed a significant board refreshment initiative.

“Sustainability has always been foundational to Green Plains,” said Todd Becker, president and CEO. “Our first sustainability report demonstrates our continued commitment to being a good global citizen, highlighting our achievements and initiatives that expand on our ESG story.”

The report details the following actions and goals:

•50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050 •Expansion of community involvement initiatives •Board of Directors refreshment initiative to increase diversity in governance and enhance shareholder rights

Green Plains has also committed to enhancing safety protocols, improving energy and water usage, and expanding land stewardship initiatives.

Find Green Plains’ 2020 Sustainability Report here.