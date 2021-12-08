ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 104.74 million gallons of ethanol and 1.06 million metric tons of distillers grain in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 7. Exports of both products were up when compared to the previous month.

The 104.74 million gallons of ethanol exported in October was up from the 75.84 million gallons exported the previous month, but down when compared to the 126.52 million gallons exported during October 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than 40 countries in October. Canada was the top destination at 37.26 million gallons, followed by India at 14.02 million gallons and the Netherlands t 13.94 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $275.3 million in October, up from $185.67 million in September, but down from $478.93 million in October 2020.

The U.S. exported a total of 976.92 million gallons of ethanol at a value of $2.04 billion during the first 10 months of 2021, compared to 1.09 billion gallons at a value of $1.91 billion exported during the same period of last year.

The 1.06 million metric tons of distillers grains exported in October was up from both the 853,751 metric tons exported the previous month and the 979,420 metric tons exported during the same month of last year.

The U.S. exported distiller grains to more than three dozen countries in October. Mexico was the top destination at 171,325 metric tons, followed by Vietnam at 146,844 metric tons and Turkey at 104,369 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $273.43 million in October, up from $216.8 million in September and $207.34 million in October 2020.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for the first 10 months of 2020 reached 9.65 million metric tons at a value of $2.5 billion, compared to 9.15 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $1.92 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.