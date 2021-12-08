ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by more than 5 percent the week ending Dec. 3, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 8. Fuel ethanol stocks were up approximately 1 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 1.09 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 3, up 55,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.035 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Dec. 3 was up 99,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks for fuel ethanol expanded to 20.464 million barrels the week ending Dec. 3, up 163,000 barrels per day when compared to the 20.301 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 3 were down 1.619 million barrels.