By Renewable Fuels Association | December 14, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association is proud to announce that Lincolnway Energy has joined the organization as its newest producer member. Located in Nevada, Iowa, Lincolnway has been operating since 2006, producing low-carbon ethanol, nutritious distillers grains and distillers corn oil, and capturing biogenic carbon dioxide. Lincolnway is managed and majority-owned by RFA Member Husker Ag.

“Since it began operations 15 years ago, Lincolnway has been a leading innovator and effective advocate in the ethanol industry,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “In a recent example of Lincolnway’s leadership, board members and staff hosted EPA Administrator Michael Regan in May for his first-ever tour of an ethanol biorefinery and a robust conversation about the environmental and economic benefits of ethanol. We are delighted to welcome Lincolnway to RFA’s board of directors, and we all look forward to working more closely with the company to advance the ethanol industry’s policy and marketplace objectives.”

“It’s great to have Lincolnway be a part of the Renewable Fuels Association,” said CEO Seth Harder, a member of RFA’s board of directors. “Many of us have been involved in the association for a number of years, and we have seen the value of its powerful reputation and credibility within the industry. Lincolnway and RFA will both be stronger with this membership, and we especially look forward to establishing closer relationships with the other producer and associate members.”

All RFA producer members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association's policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA's New Uses; Technical; Environmental, Health & Safety; and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.