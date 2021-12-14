ADVERTISEMENT

The European Commission on Dec. 10 announced it is fining Spain-based Abengoa S.A. and its subsidiary Abengoa Bioenergia S.A. EUR 20 million ($20.52 million) for participating in a cartel that fixed the benchmarks used to set wholesale ethanol prices in Europe. A statement released by the commission notes that Abengoa admitted to its involvement in the cartel and agreed to settle the case.

The commission’s investigation began with unannounced inspections carried out in May 2013. Additional inspections were carried out in October 2014 and March 2015. A formal antitrust investigation on three ethanol producers, including Abengoa, was opened in December 2015.

"We fine today Abengoa, formerly one of the biggest ethanol producers in the EU, for aiming at influencing ethanol benchmarks in the market,” said Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager in a statement issued on Dec. 10. “Biofuels can contribute to promote cleaner transport and cut greenhouse gas emissions and for this reason, efficient biofuels markets play a key role. The Commission has zero tolerance for cartels and will enforce its antitrust rules strictly to ensure competition in all markets, including those relevant for the Green transition, such as the ethanol market.”

The European Commission’s announcement explains that the Port of Rotterdam and the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp barge market are the most import trading locations for ethanol in Europe. S&P Global Platts takes trading activity in that area into account in its price assessment process for establishing ethanol benchmarks, which are used as reference prices in the industry. To establish its benchmarks, Platts uses a price assessment called market on close (MOC). According to the commission, Abengoa referenced a significant majority of its ethanol sales contracts to the monthly average of Platts’ ethanol benchmarks. As a result, the level of the ethanol benchmarks could directly influence the revenues that the company received from its ethanol sales.

The investigation carried out by the European Commission revealed that Abengoa coordinated its trading behavior with other companies on a regular basis before, during and after the so-called Platts MOC window, which is a period between 16:00 and 16:30 London time. The company aimed to artificially increase, maintain and/or prevent from decreasing the levels of Platts’ ethanol benchmarks. Abengoa also limited the supply of ethanol delivered to the Rotterdam area in an effort to reduce the volumes available for delivery in the MOC window. The commission said Abengoa’s ethanol traders had illegal contacts with individuals at other companies, typically in the form of chats, in order to coordinate with them certain of its ethanol trading activities before, during and after the MOC window. These practices are prohibited under EU competition rules, the commission said.

Abengoa’s involvement lasted from Sept. 6, 2011, through May 16, 2014.

Abengoa was formerly one of Europe’s largest ethanol producers. The company sold its European ethanol business, including four production plants, in mid-2017 as part of a restructuring plan announced in January 2016 that involved the sale of non-core assets in an effort to avoid bankruptcy. The company sold its U.S. ethanol plants in 2016 as part of the same plan.

A full copy of the European Commission’s announcement is available on the EU website.