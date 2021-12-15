By Renewable Fuels Association | December 15, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association on Dec. 14 welcomed Honeywell as its newest associate member. Honeywell is a leading licensor worldwide of refining technologies for renewable and petroleum transportation fuels, petrochemicals and gas processing technologies. Honeywell is focused on providing solutions for sustainable transportation fuels using renewable feedstocks, clean hydrogen and carbon capture technologies.

“Earlier this year, Honeywell committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035, and the company clearly recognizes that renewable liquid fuels can play a key role in facilitating rapid carbon reductions across the supply chain,” said Geoff Cooper, RFA’s president and CEO. “Honeywell’s objectives align well with the recent pledge made by RFA’s ethanol producer members to reduce the carbon footprint of ethanol to net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. We are pleased to welcome Honeywell to RFA’s membership ranks, as we pursue carbon reduction and sustainability goals together.”

“In April 2021, Honeywell pledged to be carbon neutral in our facilities and operations by 2035 and committed to continue quantifying and addressing ‘Scope 3’ indirect emissions, which include emissions in the value chain,” said Ben Owens, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions. “We are proud to create and implement technologies that lead to sustainable transportation. We support our customers' sustainability goals with innovative new products that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and support the adoption of renewable energy sources.”

Click here for more information on Honeywell.