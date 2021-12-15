ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down slightly the week ending Dec. 10, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 15. Stocks of fuel ethanol were up 2 percent for the week.

Ethanol production averaged 1.087 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 10, down 3,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.09 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Dec. 10 was up 130,000 barrels per day.

Stocks for the week ending Dec. 10 increased to 20.883 million barrels, up 419,000 barrels when compared to the 20.464 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 10 were down 2.068 million barrels.