By Growth Energy | December 16, 2021

Today, Growth Energy, the nation’s largest trade association for U.S. ethanol producers and supporters, announced they welcomed four new associate members this week: Catahoula Resources, Proteum Energy, Vitol, and Wolf Carbon Solutions. Growth Energy’s membership now includes 92 plant members and 93 associate members.

“Each of our new members brings different, but valuable, expertise to our ever-growing Growth Energy team,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “From carbon capture to commodities trading, Catahoula Resources, Proteum Energy, Vitol, and Wolf Carbon Solutions all have incredible perspectives to offer the biofuels industry and will strengthen our efforts to make biofuels a leading solution in achieving our nation’s climate goals. We’re pleased to welcome them aboard as we head into a new year.”

“We are excited to be a part of Growth Energy and their mission to bring bioethanol to the forefront as an energy transition solution,” said Jeff Rawls, CEO of Catahoula Resources. “We are equally excited to work with Growth’s membership in lowering their carbon footprint.”

“We are very excited to support development of hydrogen fueling strategies from ethanol, as a partner in service to the members of this extraordinary trade association,” said Larry Tree, president and CEO of Proteum Energy, LLC.

“We are excited to be a part of Growth Energy,” said Curtis Knobbe, head of biofuels of Vitol Inc. “As well as having an active role in biofuel blending, Vitol is a marketer of both ethanol and biodiesel. The years ahead will bring more low carbon intensive fuels and we envisage US biofuels playing an important role in this growth.”

“Wolf Carbon Solutions is pleased to join Growth Energy, the leading ethanol trade organization in the US,” said Wolf Carbon Solutions Advisor Nick Noppinger. “Wolf is actively developing a large-scale carbon capture and sequestration system to support the ethanol industry in the Midwest. We look forward to a long-standing, valuable relationship with Growth Energy that will enhance our project development efforts.”