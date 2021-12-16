ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data on Dec. 16, reporting that two additional SRE petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard for compliance year 2021. A total of 67 SRE petitions are now pending, up from 65 in November. No other changes were made to the EPA’s online SRE dashboard.

There are currently five SRE petitions pending for compliance year 2021, 28 SRE petitions pending for compliance year 2020, 29 SRE petitions pending for compliance year 2019, three SRE petitions pending for compliance year 2018, one SRE petition pending for compliance year 2017, and one SRE petition pending for compliance year 2016.

The EPA on Dec. 7 proposed to deny more than 60 pending SRE petitions. The agency said the proposed decision results from its review of the pending SRE petitions and supporting information; its legal technical and policy analysis of the Clean Air Act provisions relating to small refineries; and its application of the holdings of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Renewable Fuels Association et al. v. EPA.

A public comment period on the proposal is open through Feb. 7.

Additional SRE data is available on the EPA’s website.