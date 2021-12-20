By Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy | December 20, 2021

After a series of frustrating delays, the U.S. EPA finally released a proposal for how many gallons of plant-based, renewable fuel are to be blended into the U.S. transportation fuel supply. However, the agency’s draft renewable volume obligations (RVOs) represent a mixed bag for the biofuel sector.

On the one hand, EPA’s projection of strong biofuel blending requirements in 2022, commitment to shutting the door on illegal refinery exemptions, and long-awaited progress toward complying with a 2017 court order on lost gallons represent a welcome step forward. These forward-looking plans underscore the critical role biofuels play in decarbonizing the transportation sector and lowering prices at the pump.

On the other hand, EPA also proposed rolling back blending requirements for 2020 and lowering volumes for 2021. The proposed retroactive cuts to 2020 not only exceed EPA’s legal authority under Renewable Fuel Standard, they impact the entire fuel supply chain, including the farmers, producers, blenders, retailers, and responsible refiners who have based their business decisions on final blending requirements.

On the campaign trail, President Biden denounced the Trump EPA for actions that “severely cut ethanol production, costing farmers income and ethanol plant workers their jobs.” Yet EPA is lending credence to the same misleading arguments about refinery profits that have been debunked time and again over the lifetime of the RFS.

Recent court decisions have already added to the uncertainty facing producers and farmers working to deliver clean, affordable, renewable energy to U.S. motorists. The biofuels industry supports over 300,000 jobs across rural America and is a key link in the U.S. supply chain, supplying vital coproducts like animal feed and the carbon dioxide needed to refrigerate vaccines. Now more than ever, it is vital the Biden-Harris Administration uphold its repeated and unequivocal promises to stand up for the RFS.

Fortunately, the EPA’s proposed biofuel blending targets remain in draft form. The agency expects to finalize the targets this spring, and Growth Energy is working closely with industry allies to demand RVOs that reflect this administration’s promise to create clean energy jobs and decarbonize the transportation sector.

In fact, our message is already being echoed by a broad coalition of rural and climate champions in Congress. In response to the RVOs, co-chairs of the House Biofuels Caucus Cindy Axne, D-Iowa; Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Mark Pocan, D-Wis.; joined U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., in introducing the Defend the Blend Act, noting, “The 2022 number sets the biofuels industry on the right path moving forward. … However, the proposed decision to retroactively lower the 2020 RVO target does not reflect a sufficient commitment to renewable fuels and family farmers. As we have emphasized in repeated conversations with the Administration, now is the time to invest in renewable biofuels and the communities they support – not to prioritize the interests of fossil fuel companies that continue to ignore the law of the RFS.” Shortly after, we were proud to support the companion legislation introduced in the Senate by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Ultimately, the Biden administration simply cannot meet its climate goals without strong blending requirements for low-carbon biofuel. But if the administration enforces the RFS as promised, the statute can be a powerful tool for keeping America on the path to a net-zero emission future.

That’s why we are re-doubling our efforts to ensure that EPA sets the appropriate volumes for 2020, 2021, and 2022. To join that effort, readers are encouraged to visit our action page at GrowthEnergy.org once the EPA opens its formal window for comments, and make sure the EPA understands there is no path to a clean energy future without homegrown biofuels. Comments are due to EPA by Feb 4, 2021 and we need your help to ensure a strong future for the RFS.