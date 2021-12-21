By U.S. Grains Council | December 21, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

To convey the benefits of ethanol to government and industry stakeholders, the media and consumers, the U.S. Grains Council’s South Korea office participated in the Seoul Mobility Show from Nov. 25 – Dec. 5.

“The Seoul Mobility Show was an excellent opportunity to inform the media and other trade show participants about the carbon-saving benefits of ethanol,” said Haksoo Kim, USGC director in South Korea. “We remain optimistic that the Korean government will include bioethanol in the carbon-neutral scenario in the transportation sector next year.”

Nearly 8,000 visitors stopped by the Council’s “I Love Bioethanol” booth throughout the 10-day event to learn more about the necessity of introducing a bioethanol policy in Korea.

Council staff conducted a survey with those who stopped by the booth, participated in more than 20 interviews for local media and passed out recycled tumblers and eco-bags that featured the “I Love Bioethanol” logo.

“Of the 2,964 people who responded to the survey, 93.4 percent said carbon reduction was necessary in the transportation sector, and 80.2 percent said it is necessary to blend bioethanol to reduce carbon in the transportation sector in South Korea,” Kim said.

South Korea, a strong industrial-use market for ethanol, is currently exploring ways for the transport sector to reduce emissions, illustrated during the Climate Crisis And Biofuel Symposium held in early September.

“Ethanol has a compelling role in Korea to reduce its transport sector carbon emissions,” said Brian Healy, USGC director of global ethanol market development. “Events like this mobility show are a great way to highlight the pathway for a direct blending policy.”

With a goal of realizing carbon neutrality by 2050, the Council’s South Korea office has emphasized the important part ethanol can play in carbon reduction in the transportation sector by hosting educational programs and participating in public events.

U.S. ethanol exports to Korea totaled 137 million gallons in the 2020/2021 marketing year, a 23 percent increase compared to the previous marketing year.