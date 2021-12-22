ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down more than 3 percent the week ending Dec. 17, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 22. Stocks of fuel ethanol fell by nearly 1 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.051 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 17, down 36,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.087 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2020, production for the week ending Dec. 17 was up 75,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.705 million barrels the week ending Dec. 17, down 178,000 barrels when compared to the 20.883 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 17 were down 2.464 million barrels.